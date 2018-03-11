Downtown Davenport gets green makeover

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- Crews brought out brushes and green paint to bring back Casi's Shamrock Alley.

Apprentices from the Quad City Painter and Drywall finishers, have volunteered for that past few years to keep tradition and luck for the big race.

They started in the morning and painted Between 2nd and Main street in Downtown Davenport.

The green shamrocks are a kick-off in preparation for the Casi's St. Patrick's Day race. In it's 36th annual run, will feature a tot trot, Family fun run, and a 5k.

The colorful race is a major fundraiser for the Center for Active Seniors. Last year's race in 2017, participants raised more than $80,000 dollars.

This years race will take place on Saint Patrick's March 17th where more than 3,000 runners and walkers are expected to race through downtown.