Wintry mix will graze southern hometowns Sunday morning

So far, it’s been pretty nice this weekend! More cloud cover will be rolling in this evening along with a storm system passing to our south. While the vast majority of us will remain dry overnight tonight, a little wintry mix and sloppy snow will pass to the south and west of the Quad Cities. Places around Mt. Pleasant and Burlington may pick up some light accumulations less than an inch. Temperatures will fall near 30.

Any wintry mix will be long gone by Sunday afternoon, and we’ll warm up into the mid 40s.

More sunshine is on track by Monday with temperatures in the mid 40s. We’ll remain sunny on Tuesday, but we’ll cool down into the upper 30s. However, we’ll quickly warm up by Wednesday into the upper 40s, and even the upper 50s by Thursday!

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham