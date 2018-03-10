Sterling Newman brings home their first trophy in school history in basketball. The Comets beating Goreville 65-50 to finish the season at 29-5.
Sterling Newman takes third at State Basketball
-
Sterling Newman focuses on bounce back and ending year with a win
-
Sterling Newman Advances To Super Sectionals
-
Sterling Newman moves into Sectionals with win over Polo
-
Where Kewanee’s sophomore basketball team draws their inspiration from
-
Sterling Newman wins TRAC West Conference Title
-
-
Sterling Newman wins conference battle against Prophetstown
-
Sterling Newman with fast start in win over St. Bede
-
Sterling Newman Gets Big Win Over Kewanee
-
Annawan Boys advances to first championship game
-
Newman Continues Their Winning Ways
-
-
Local basketball players raise money for Special Olympics
-
Newman Stays Red Hot
-
Newman punches school’s 1st ticket to State