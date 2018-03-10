Local Quad City women empower the next generation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois-- Dozens of local women leaders are empowering the next generation.

On Saturday morning the first Vital Voices Global Mentoring Walk took place at the Botanical Center in Rock Island.

It was one of the hundreds taking place worldwide in celebration of International Women's Day. The walk was organized by 18-year-old Clare VanSpeybroeck and Alleman High School Senior.

"(We hope) that they feel empowered and inspired and be more sure in what they want to do as they take their next step in college and their careers," said VanSpeybroeck.

During the walk 60 women leaders served as mentors to young women ages 16-24. The leaders were matched with with over 30 young mentees who had the same interests and career paths they wish to follow. Those included professional careers in fashion, healthcare, journalism, education, law enforcement and more.

This helped the young women with the opportunity to network for future job or internships as well as receive career advice as they walked alongside their mentors.

The walk is a global movement with more than 150 walks taking place worldwide in 60 countries.