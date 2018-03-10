Augustana’s NCAA Tournament hopes fall short in overtime loss

Augustana would have their season come to an end with a 95-88 overtime loss to UW-Oshkosh.  This is the fourth straight year the Vikings have made it to at least the elite 8, finish as National runner up twice in that time span.  Augie finishes their season at 25-6.