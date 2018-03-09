You can stay at the ‘Field of Dreams’ house… for $2,000

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- The house from the movie "Field of Dreams" opened for booking for die-hard movie fans.

Renting the old family farmhouse for a night cost around $2,000. It was listed on Booking.com starting Wednesday, March 7th. Guests not only get the owner's suite in their rental, but they have access to the entire home and the ballfield is theirs for the night.

According to the listing, guests are greeted by movie site staff and receive a gift basket full of: picnic supplies, wine, the "Field of Dreams" DVD, popcorn, and the book "If You Build It" by actor Dwier Brown. Guests also get a $25 gift card to use at one of Dyersville's restaurants.