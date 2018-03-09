Suspects sought in Washington, Iowa credit card theft

WASHINGTON, Iowa — Deputies are looking for a pair of suspects accused of stealing credit cards and then attempting to use them fraudulently at several businesses across the county earlier this week.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Department said the cards were stolen in a March 5 burglary and then subsequently used to make purchases at stores the department is not identifying at this time. Security camera video from a number of the businesses captured images of the two suspects, as well as their vehicle.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the burglary are urged to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 319-653-2107 or their tip line at 800-847-7492 (800-TIPS-492).