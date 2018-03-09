Suspect caught after running from police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa - Officers with the Bettendorf Police Department say they were called to the intersection of Kimberly Road and Lincoln Road after a suspect ran from an officer during a traffic stop. The incident occurred just before midnight Thursday night.

The suspect ran towards Interstate I-74 behind Burlington Coat Factory. A perimeter was put in place for four minutes, after which police say they were able to arrest the suspect. No one was hurt.

Davenport and Bettendorf Police were both involved with this incident.

This is a developing story. We will update this story if more information becomes available.