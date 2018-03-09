× New dinosaur exhibit stomps into the QCCA Expo Center

All-New Interactive Dinosaur and Dragon Exhibit Roars into Rock Island this weekend.

Discover the Dinosaurs is in town at the QCCA Expo Center from March 10 to 11.

Discover the Dinosaurs: Time Trek will feature hands-on interactive activities and entertainment that dinosaur fans of every age can really sink their teeth into.

This experience is all about hands-on family fun! Kids will love the larger-than-life creatures, and activities like Design-a-Dino, Prehistoric Poop, or the Race Through Time Labyrinth will keep everyone entertained. Families can compete in the Cretaceous Challenge Zone, and even see a Dino skeleton come to life!

Other attractions include a Dinosaur Time Trek Roar-O-Meter, Dino Eggs, a craft area, a Dino Dig, and the Time Trek Theater with various entertainment programs throughout the day, such as featured paleontologist performers and scientists, baby dinosaurs, and more! Guests can become paleontologists for the day using a Dino Bone Scanner device that helps classify bones while educating attendees about the dinosaurs each bone came from!

This Discover the Dinosaurs: Time Trek event also includes a variety of hands-on activities and animatronic dragons, each inspired by a different culture’s folklore: Latin American, Asian, and European. Time Trekkers can check out the Dragon Breath Replicator, make music on dragon scales, and more!

When: Saturday, March 10 from 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, March 11 from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Where: QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave. Rock Island, IL 61201

Tickets: $21 children, $21 adults, $16 seniors. Children under age 2 are free with a paid adult. Tickets are available at DiscoverTheDinosaurs.com. Trek Upgrades are also available for children ages 2-12, which include face paint, a Fossil Find activity, and an exclusive cinch bag. Save $5 on ticket prices listed with Early Bird pricing, available until 11:59 p.m. March 9.

With general admission tickets, additional fees apply for the Face Painting and Fossil Find activities. Other restrictions and additional fees may apply.

Visit DiscoverTheDinosaurs.com for more details, tickets, and the complete list of upcoming shows.