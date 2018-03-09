NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Going Extinct With Dinosaur Crafts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Discover the Dinosaurs" is at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island this weekend and to celebrate, we made some dinosaur crafts!

One of my favorite thing about our weekly Nailed It Or Failed It segment is that I keep what we do secret until the segment starts... or sometimes even until the end. That was my goal with both crafts today.

The first thing I surprised Jon with was a new hair do! I absolutely love this DIY Paper Dinosaur Hat. I had to do a little bit of prep work before the segment, so here are all the (very easy) instructions. Click the video below to see the finished look!

The second thing I surprised Jon with - and myself, to tell you the truth - were these Frozen Dinosaur Eggs. These were so much fun to make and I know your little Dinos at home will love them, so give them a try! Click the video below to see how we did it and to see Jon's Cocktail of the Week... or should I say - Ketz's Concoction?

Jon has made the executive decision to give our Cocktail of the Week segment a new title when he's in charge of the drink, so he's calling it, Ketz's Concoction. Today, he made a drink called Cappu Chata.

Here are the ingredients and the instructions for how to make it:

1 part RumChata

RumChata 1 shot Espresso

Fill glass halfway with Espresso. Shake RumChata and a little more Espresso and layer on top over a spoon. Add Amaretto for extra sweetness if desired. Enjoy!