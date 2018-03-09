Local shelter provides comfy couches for pooches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KNOX COUNTY, Illinois-- Every animal shelter provides the basic needs such as food and shelter but volunteers at Knox County Humane Society took a further step to make sure their animals feel right at home.

When you walk into the Knox County Humane Society it has more of a homey feel to it with lounging dogs relaxing comfortably in chairs.

The chair idea started when the shelter's mascot Buster was allowed to sit behind the reception desk and watch volunteers work. He was constantly caught taking a snooze on the volunteers chairs. After a local business donated a chair to the shelter they decided to give Buster his own seat at the front desk.

"He was the first one to get a chair and he loved it," said Erin Buckmaster, shelter director.

Soon after, the shelter dogs had their turn on the red leather cushioned chair. From there it sparked an idea to make sure every furry friend including cats got their paws on their own comfy couch.

"It gives them a home setting and it makes them more relaxed and easier to adopt I hope. Some of our dogs have been here a very long time and we just want to make them as comfortable as possible," said Buckmaster.

The animal shelter turned to social media for help and the response was overwhelming. Buckmaster says last time she counted they had at least 30 chairs donated to them and people are still bringing them in.

"It's like reusing old furniture that nobody wanted it's kind of like the story of our dogs," said Buckmaster.

Shelter volunteers are still accepting donations but do ask for people to contact them beforehand to make sure they have room for the chairs.

They are also asking for people to contact other local shelters to see if they have a need for chairs or other supplies as well.