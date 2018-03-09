× Gunfire reported at veterans home in Yountville, California

(CNN) — Gunfire was reported Friday at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, the California Department of Veterans said.

“We have activated our emergency response protocol and are cooperating with law enforcement,” the department said in a statement.

The facility houses about 1,000 aging vets and is the largest veterans home in the United States, according to the department.

Yountville is a town of about 3,000 residents in the north San Francisco Bay area.

Here is some additional information from WQAD’s Tribune Media sister station KTXL in Sacramento:

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed police activity in the area and people were being asked to stay away.

According to KTVU, shots were fired near the dining area. The California Highway Patrol confirmed that hostages were taken, but was unclear on how many hostages there are or how many shots have been fired.

The Napa Valley Register reported that a man wearing body armor and armed with an automatic weapon entered the home.

There were no confirmed injuries or fatalities.

There was no further information about the shooting.

BREAKING: ATF San Francisco currently responding to an active shooter/hostage situation at the Veterans Home of California at Yountville. pic.twitter.com/Th2Kg7Alnq — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) March 9, 2018