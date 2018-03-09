Gov. Rauner visits Kone, touts income tax cut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE- Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner made a stop at the new Kone tower Friday, March 9 in the city's downtown.

Governor Rauner touted his income tax cut plan as he tries to cut the regulations for businesses across the state. He plans to try reversing the income tax increase in a "step-down" process that will cover several years.The plan was put into place last year.

Rauner touched on a number of topics in a press conference after the visit. The biggest issue touched on, was the future of a proposed Amtrak line from Chicago to the Quad Cities.