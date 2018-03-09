Annawan beats Sterling Newman 59-44 to advance into the 1A State Championship game. They will face Okawville for the 1A Title.
Annawan Boys advances to first championship game
-
Annawan, Wethersfield advance to LTC tourney Championship game
-
Stockton advances to 1A Championship
-
Annawan wins Regional Championship
-
Annawan wins 10th straight Regional Championship
-
Annawan wins sectional title over Aurora Christian
-
-
Annawan GBB wins eighth straight LTC Championship
-
Stockton takes 2nd in State in Class 1A
-
The Score Sunday – Annaan BB, Alex Tanney, Gage Williams, FCA
-
Annanwan sees season and win streak come to an end
-
Sterling Newman focuses on bounce back and ending year with a win
-
-
The Score Sunday – Annawan GBB, Moline BB, FCA – Zach Petersen
-
Muscatine advances to sub-state final
-
Augustana Vikings to host opening round of NCAA Tournament