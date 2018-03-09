× A little wintry mix may pass through this weekend

Happy Friday! It was a pretty nice end to the work week! A few clouds will remain in the sky tonight, and we’ll drop into the mid 20s by the sunrise.

We’re on track for a bit of a warm-up on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s. Most of the day will remain partly cloudy, but the cloud cover will thicken up late Saturday afternoon and into the evening.

The clouds will be developing ahead of a system that could bring some wintry mix late Saturday night into Sunday morning. As of now, the best chance for seeing any slushy snow will be south and west of the Quad Cities, and light accumulations are possible. However, a shift in the track of this system could change the current forecast. We’ll keep you posted on the latest!

By Sunday afternoon, any wintry mix will be gone. Highs will fall back into the low 40s. Sunshine is still on track for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 40s.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham