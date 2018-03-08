× Warming up a bit in time for the weekend

Despite all the sunshine we had today, it was pretty chilly! The sky will remain mostly clear tonight, and the wind will calm down as well. We’ll drop into the mid teens by the sunrise.

More cloud cover will be moving in at dawn, and we’ll continue to see a mix of sun and clouds throughout our Friday. At least we’ll be a bit warmer with highs close to 40.

That partly cloudy sky will last into Saturday afternoon with highs back in the mid 40s. While a little rain and snow mix may pass to the southwest of the Quad Cities Saturday night, most of us will remain dry. We’ll be back in the mid 40s Sunday afternoon.

Full blast sunshine is on track for much of next week, and we’ll stay in the 40s on Monday and Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham