CAMBRIDGE, Illinois -- A 17-year-old from Kewanee has been found guilty of slashing a puppy's throat last July.

Damien Ingram was found guilty on charges of aggravated animal cruelty and animal torture.

Previously, a juvenile court judge ruled in favor of trying Ingam in adult court.

The puppy, named Thor, has made a full recovery and will be adopted by one of the caregivers who helped in his recovery.