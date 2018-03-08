Students at Mercer County High School face consequences if they participate in walkout on March 14th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALEDO, Illinois - Students faced the Mercer County School Board with a message, they say strikes at the core of their education.

"We're just looking for something to be done, where we'll feel safe in the place we've taught to be felt safe since first grade," said Cal Bigham, a student at the meeting.

Some students at Mercer County High School want to walkout of class this Wednesday, March 14th at 10 a.m. to peacefully protest for change and to honor the 17 people killed in the Parkland school shooting.

"The thought runs through my mind every time I go to school it could of been me, it could of been my friend it could have been my lab partner," said Taylor Boydston, another student at the event.

Board members are pushing back, and they say they'll enforce the rules. Students who walk out will be docked with an unexcused absence, their grade in the class they miss will be lowered for this quarter and they'll be banned from evening practices or events. It can also impact their standing in the National Honor Society.

"I could possibly be kicked out of student council and lose my graduation speech," said Boydston.

Board members say they commend the students for standing up for a cause.

"I believe in everything that you believe in," said Tyson Dillavou, board member.

However, they say they need to look at the safety of all students.

"The ability to guarantee the safety of the students diminishes when they go outside," said Barb Chiles, board member.

A few board members suggested a compromise, making the walkout an excused absence but the vote failed with four out of six members voting no.

"We're willing to be punished for what we believe in," said Bigham.