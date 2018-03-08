Pay it Forward: Nourish to Flourish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One in five children don’t know where their next meal will come from.

To close that gap, Kim DeBlock and a team of volunteers started Nourish to Flourish to make sure no child goes hungry.

The team packs over 75 back pack full of healthy food from the Food Bank and sends it home with kids who might go hungry while out of school for the weekend.

“It’s just a bag to us but for them it's a full tummy for the weekend,” said DeBlock.

The program costs about $1,200 a month to run but fundraisers and supporters make the program possible.

“It’s a great relationship. I just email the food bank the night before and just say I need cases and they load it up and have it ready for me to pick up the next morning,” said DeBlock.

Her dedication to make sure no child goes hungry is what inspired her friend, Stephanie Godke, to nominate her for a Pay it Forward.

“There is plenty of food and a lot of it is going to waste. But the problem is getting it into the hands of our future and making sure they don't grow up hungry. Kim does a wonderful job at doing that,” said Godke. “There are a lot of children in our area who you wouldn't expect to have a food insecurity with this food they can feed themselves over the weekend and it goes home in a backpack so there is no social stigma or a reason for them to be embarrassed.”

Nourish to flourish started in elementary schools and has recently expanded into middle schools.

