Muscatine gas station robbery suspect arrested in nearby neighborhood

MUSCATINE, Iowa -- A Kum and Go gas station in Muscatine was robbed shortly before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 7.

Officers responding to therobbery at 1429 Park Ave. established the thief's identity and arrested a suspect less than an hour later about two miles away in a neighborhood on West 5th St.

Earl Nathanual Wooten IV, 25, is in custody at the Muscatine County Jail for the robbery along with other charges from an earlier theft.

Anyone with information related to the investigation of this incident is asked to call Lt. Anthony Kies at 563-263-9922, ext 608.