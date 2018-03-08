× Mediapolis school bus struck by driver on cell phone

MEDIAPOLIS, Iowa – A driver distracted by her cell phone crashed into a stopped school bus at 55 mph the morning of Thursday, March 8.

Elizabeth Sue Hahn admitted to looking at her cell phone while driving southbound on US 61.

Hahn’s 2005 GMC Envoy struck the bus while it was boarding two students at a complete stop at 21357 Hwy 61, one mile north of Mediapolis. The bus’ red stop sign was extended and flashing lights were on to signal that all vehicles should stop.

No one was injured, but the driver’s car was totaled, according to the Mediapolis Fire Department. The school bus received minor, functional damage.

Deputies from the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene to investigate at 7:46 a.m. They issued Hahn a citation for failure to stop.

Southbound traffic at the scene was blocked for approximately one hour during the investigation and clean up.