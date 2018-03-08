× McLaughlin Body Company consolidates East Moline facility

EAST MOLINE- McLaughlin Body Company President Bob Anderson says the group is in the process of moving its employees from the facility on the riverfront, to its facility on Rock Island’s riverfront.

Anderson confirmed the news Thursday, March 8. He says just 25 to 30 employees worked at the facility, and the moving process has gone on for about a year now. He also says the move will not be complete for a few months. No employees are losing their jobs.

The agriculture, construction, and military company’s building in Rock Island is located just north of 38th Street and 5th Avenue, just west of the QCIC Building. The company’s headquarters in on the riverfront in Moline.