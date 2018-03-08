Crash closes part of Rock Island’s 11th Street in both directions

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — A two-car collision that happened around 7:30 a.m. has closed down 11th St. in both directions between 21st Ave. and 25th Ave. until approximately 10 this morning.

Three people were taken to the hospital, and one had to be extricated from a vehicle.

Both cars were southbound on 11th St. when one was turning and the other struck it from behind, according to Rock Island Battalion’s chief firefighter.

This is a developing story; more information will be added here as it becomes available.

