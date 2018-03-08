Clinton woman pleads not guilty to animal neglect after 8 dogs found living, 1 dog found dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON, Iowa - One of the two people accused of neglecting nine dogs in Clinton has plead Not Guilty.

Teresa Muhs entered her plea this morning. She is due in court at the end of the month.

She is charged with nine counts of animal neglect.

You can find the original story about the alleged animal abuse and more about how Muhs is accused of being involved by clicking on this link.

