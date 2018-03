Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois - Police say one person was taken to the hospital after a car crash on John Deere Road and 7th Street on March 8.

The crash happened right next to Trinity Medical Center.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened around 8:00 P.M.

One of the cars was flipped onto its side.

Right now the cause of the crash is unknown and the extent of injuries has not been released.

This is a developing story. We will update this story if more information becomes available.