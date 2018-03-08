× Trivia night hopes to raise funds for Wilton Observatory Project

WILTON, Iowa – As progress continues to be made on the Wilton Observatory Project, a trivia night is being held to raise funds for the next stage in construction and development.

The community is invited to Wilton Community School on Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 6 P.M.

Project organizers will host a night of trivia, 50/50 drawings, silent auctions and more.

Teams can be up to 8 players. There can be 32 Total teams. The cost per team is $100.

All proceeds from the event will go to “benefit the construction and development of the observatory which will empower generations of students through advanced science and inspire the next generation of explorers” according to a press release sent.

To make a reservation, contact Katrina at WiltonObservatoryProject@gmail.com or call 563-447-0151.

Wilton Community School is located at 1002 Cypress Street in Wilton, IA 52778.