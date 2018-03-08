Women of steel come together to celebrate International Women’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa - A group of female steel workers got together on March 8 to celebrate International Women's Day.

The USW Local 105 Woman of Steel committee organized an event to celebrate and empower women at their union hall in Bettendorf.

"We need a day to celebrate women's issues and needs. and how we struggle in the workforce and just how far we've came." said Sandy Conway, Vice Chairman of USW Local 105.

The group invited a panel of speakers to talk about issues women face and should be more aware of, including Ovarian and Breast Caner.

"We need a lot of information and that's what we wanted, we wanted to have a different type of information that will help us improve ourselves and our lives and to share it" said Laura Rojas, Women of Steel Committee President.

The committee hopes even more women join them next year to celebrate.