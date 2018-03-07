× Still chilly in the coming days

Did see some breaks of sunshine across the area today but certainly not enough to warm up our temperatures as readings just climbed above the freezing mark of 32 degrees.

Just a few clouds will be passing through our skies tonight as the mercury will dip around the 20 degree mark. Come Thursday highs will once again be in the 30s but with added sunshine.

The cool 30s will be common for most on Friday before we push in some warmer 40s by Saturday. In fact, Saturday will be your weekend’s best as another system will pull in that night bringing in a rain/snow mix by Sunday morning.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

