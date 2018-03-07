× Pancheros opening second Davenport location on March 20

DAVENPORT, Iowa – Pancheros Mexican Grill announced today that it will open its second restaurant in Davenport at 902 W. Kimberly Rd., Suite 21A on March 20.

The rapidly growing chain seeks a franchisee for its Moline location opening later this year. Entrepreneurs are also sought for 10 more Midwest locations currently in development.

“We are thrilled to be opening our second Davenport location and look forward to growing within the community,” said Rodney Anderson, founder and CEO of Pancheros Mexican Grill. “We’ve already earned the loyalty of East Davenport, so opening another location in West Davenport is natural next step for Pancheros and we couldn’t be more excited to continue growing our presence in the Quad Cities.”

Anderson opened the doors to his first restaurant in downtown Iowa City, Iowa in 1992. Since then, the brand has grown into 13 states with approximately 70 locations across the United States.

To learn about franchising opportunities with Pancheros, visit https://franchise.pancheros.com/