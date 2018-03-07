× One home hit, casings found in two Davenport shots-fired incidents

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A home was hit by gunfire in the 600 block of West 13th Street in the early morning hours of Wednesday, March 7.

Officers patrolling heard the shots and also received calls regarding shots fired shortly after 2:30 a.m.. Arriving on scene, officers discovered that a house had been hit by bullets. Police also recovered casings in the street. No one was injured.

In addition to the Wednesday incident, police are also investigating a shots-fired incident that happened in the 1500 block of Esplanade Avenue in Davenport the evening of Tuesday, March 6.

There was no property damage in the Esplanade incident.