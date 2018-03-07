× Nationally recognized acting group visits Davenport for a good cause

DAVENPORT, Iowa – Nationally known acting group The Murder Mystery Company is in town for a good cause.

The actors are here to help raise money for the Creative Arts Academy in the Davenport School District.

Before the performers hit the stage on March 7 at the River Music Experience (RME), They held a workshop for the students at the Davenport Public Library.

“We’re gonna be doing a workshop with the kids.. playing different theater games or improv games… which is gonna be great.. a great sort of start up to get us going for the performance tonight which is going to be a lot of fun.” said Clayton Stamper, one of the performers.

The group travels to the Quad Cities each year to help grow the next generation of actors.