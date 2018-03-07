The Maroons use a big 3rd quarter to race past rival Rock Island 55-43. Deonte Billups led the way for Moline with 19 points. The Maroons will now face Belleville West in Sectional play on Friday night.
Moline best rival Rock Island
-
Rocks Gets Big Win Over Rival Maroons
-
Moline wrestling dominates Rock Island
-
Moline needs overtime to beat rival Rock Island
-
3A Regional Wrestling
-
Moline earns regional win
-
-
Moline sees fantastic season come to an end
-
Moline girls earns comeback win
-
QC students still pursuing law enforcement careers, despite violence against police
-
Moline edges United Township in overtime
-
Heritage Church offers future for iconic KONE Tower in Moline
-
-
Victim talks about arson that killed her mom
-
What could go in the place of the old I-74 bridge
-
The Score Sunday – North Scott BB, Muscatine BB, Rock Island BB, Moline BB