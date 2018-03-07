Local Girl Scouts give refugee girls in the QC purses and supplies at party in their honor

ORION, Illinois — A fourth-grade Girl Scouts troop from Orion gave refugee girls in the Quad Cities 70 purses filled with personal items and toys at a tea party in their honor at Moline’s Butterworth Center on March 3.

Women formerly from countries such as Myanmar and Iraq, along with their daughters, were the guests of honor at the inaugural International Day of the Woman tea party. The Orion Girl Scouts volunteered at the event along with exchange students from Pakistan, Malaysia, Tanzania, and Ukraine.

The event kicked off with the Girl Scouts singing the national anthem, followed by special speakers, tea, and dessert. All women and girls in attendance received purses filled with necessities. The refugee girls also received bags of camp gear and toys for an upcoming spring break camp with the Girl Scouts.

Qadrah, a Tanzanian exchange student at Davenport Central, helped three refugee girls from her country find purses to match their princess dresses (also given to refugee girls at the event).

According to Deb Bowen, founder of Love Like Lorraine, some of the youngest guests were overheard whispering that they felt “like princesses” and everyone enjoyed their special time together in the Deere mansion.

The tea party was sponsored by the Jewish Federation of the QC and co-hosted by World Relief and Love Like Lorraine, a local organization that provides purses with supplies to women in need. Modern Woodmen of America donated to the Girl Scouts’ efforts.