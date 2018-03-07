Interested in making the Quad Cities a better place? Take a seat at the “Big Table”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As part of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce Q2030 Action Plan, area leaders are organizing a "Big Table" event on April 20-21 designed to gather input from diverse voices about ways to make the region "stronger, more cool, creative, connected and prosperous."

The goal is to gather more than 5,000 people representing different backgrounds, neighborhoods and interest groups toparticipate in more than 500 one-hour conversations to discuss and imagine the future of our region, according to a release from the chamber.

The goals are:

Empower action

Inspire collaboration

Spark problem solving

Unleash potential for individual leadership

Bolster understanding of one another

Elevate civic engagement

The event organizers are looking for volunteers willing to facilitate a 60 to 90 minute conversation with eight to 12 participants. Those conversations can be held any time on April 20 or 21 and they can be conducted anywhere: at a home, backyard, coffee shop, office or work space.

If you are interested in hosting a conversation - on any topic that is important to you - you can register at quadcitiesbigtable.com