How you can help the MDA fight muscle disease in the Quad Cities

DAVENPORT- The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is looking for people to take part in and donate to an event called, the Muscle Walk of the Quad Cities.

The walk raises awareness for people dealing with muscular dystrophy, or muscle diseases.

MDA Fundraising Coordinator Derek Harrigan will join us on Good Morning Quad Cities Wednesday, March 7 to talk about the event.

The Muscle Walk takes place Saturday, April 14 at Centennial Park. It starts at 9 a.m. To see how to register and to donate to the group, click here.