Burlington gets $17M grant for riverfront makeover

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — Expect to see several functional and aesthetic changes to Burlington’s riverfront and downtown soon. The city has won a $17 million federal grant that officials will use to install boat docks, provide more seating, plant trees, improve parking lots, and more.

The Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) grant was awarded to the town by lawmakers on Tuesday.

The Hawk Eye reports that the grant money will also upgrade two streets with bike racks, resurfacing, sidewalk expansion, planters, storm improvements and new street lights.

Burlington will use flood wall and sewer separation work as a large part of the required local match for the grant. The exact matching amount needed is unclear.

The U.S. Department of Transportation has $500 million to allocate through the grant program this year.