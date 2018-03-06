× Snow showers ending this evening… Cool but brighter skies ahead

Scattered snow showers mixed in with sleet and rain will slowly come to an end this evening as an upper-level low pressure system drifts off toward the east. Roadways will be a bit slick in spots north of the Quad Cities where an inch or two of snowfall is expected. Farther south, expected lighter amounts on grassy surfaces.

Promising a much colder night out there as a steady northwest breeze combined with lows dipping in the lower 20s with definitely put a chill in the air.

Skies will show signs of improvement as we bring back some sunshine in the days ahead. However, the spring chill will linger through the rest of the work week with highs remaining in the 30s.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

