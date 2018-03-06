× Quad City leaders hold Poverty Summit

Opportunities Quad Cities, local leaders and organizations are creating opportunities for individuals and families to escape poverty.

Leaders will hold a Poverty Summit on Tuesday, March 6, from 8 a.m to Noon at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady St. in Davenport.

The event will allow participants to experience what it’s like to live in poverty and how they can take an active role in helping people escape the cycle by volunteering to be a navigator.

The event starts with a Poverty Simulation where participants will get to experience what it would be like to struggle with basic human needs week after week. During the Simulation, participants will be given a role and participate in a variety of scenarios that range from unemployment, homelessness, disability, and “bread winner” desertion, to hunger and crime.

Participants will interact with community members who will be playing the roles of police officers, case workers, teachers, pawn brokers, bank/loan collectors and other service providers. After the simulation, people will have the chance to share thoughts and find out how to get involved to help combat poverty in communities.

You will learn about “Neighbors”—those presently living in poverty and how you can become a “Navigator” to help neighbors navigate social services, education, and job training systems by becoming involved in the mission through Opportunities Quad Cities.

The event is free, but pre-registration is required. Only 88 people can participate. Register online at University of Illinois Extension’s website or call (309) 756-9978 for more information.

Event Organizers:

Opportunities Quad Cities is a collaboration of local leaders and organizations who are creating opportunities for individuals and families to escape poverty.

Collaborative Partners: SAL Family and Community Services- Open Door Program, United Way of the Quad Cities Area, University of Illinois Extension, Scott County Housing Council, Doris and Victor Day Foundation, Community Foundation of the Great River Bend, Rock Island Township, Rock Island-Milan School District, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, Rock Island County Housing Authority, Moline Housing Authority, Davenport Civil Rights Commission, Transitions Mental Health Services, RSVP, YMCA