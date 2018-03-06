QC DACA Coalition set to take action pushing Congress to protect Dreamers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF-- Maria Bribriesco says she is shocked Congress failed to pass legislation to replace the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, before President Trump’s preferred March 5th deadline.

“We really thought something was going to happen. A solution was going to come, now we have to get ready for round two,” says Bribriesco, deputy state director of the League of United Latin American citizens, Iowa chapter.

Right now, the decision to end DACA is on hold until lawsuits filed against the plan goes through court.

“The judges issued a stay, meaning the (DACA) program could not be terminated because the judges do not believe that President Trump followed the correct administrative process,” says Bribriesco,

The ruling allows Dreamers are to renew their work permits, which is good for another two years.

Bribriesco predicts the stay will buy Dreamers at least 9 months to a year, before a final decision on DACA is made.

In the meantime, the Quad City DACA Coalition is in the beginning stages of planning more DACA rallies.

“We need to continue now to keep doing what we were doing in the past. We had a post card writing campaign we had post card writing campaign where we called our congressmen…The real solution is for us to continue to put pressure on congress to pass a law to do a legislative fix,” she says.

The organization plans to organize a DACA rally sometime this spring.