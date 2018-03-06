Programs Help Rock Island-Milan Students “See” the Future

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Rock Island-Milan School District is using two programs to help its students figure out what they want to do when they grow up.

The first program is Rock Island High School's Entrepreneurship Class. Students create a new company and then pitch it in a "Shark Tank" style to a panel at the end of the year.

While having "Breakfast With..." Superintendent Dr. Mike Oberhaus last week on Good Morning Quad Cities, he said the program has been going on for two years now and seven companies are still going.

The second program is called Learn, Enrich, and Discover. It's geared towards students in elementary school.

”That’s truly to connect our kids to real world and colleges," Dr. Oberhaus described. "We go on college tours at the elementary level. They go to many businesses and see what the business world is all about, what the different types of jobs are, so someday they may come and visit you to find out what broadcast media is all about.”

Dr. Oberhaus also talked about school safety while he had "Breakfast With..." us last week. To see more of our conversation, click here.