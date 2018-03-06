Poverty simulation helps QC community understand how to help those in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - About one-third of people living in the Quad Cities struggle with poverty.

On March 6, some volunteers got together to learn how to help those in need.

People experienced what poverty is like through a simulation at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Davenport.

Participants went though scenarios like unemployment, crime and some were even evicted from their homes.

"If we're gonna have a thriving community we have to also help those individuals that are less fortunate than we are and help them move and stay out of poverty." said Loredia Dixon, director of Open Door.

Participants also learned how to help those struggling get in touch with social services, job training options and other community resources.