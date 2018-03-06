× Man accused of attacking jail staff in Henry County, Iowa

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa — A Mount Pleasant man faces multiple charges after assaulting multiple staff members of the Henry County Jail following his arrest on domestic assault and drug possession charges earlier on Monday, March 5.

Henry County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a domestic assault call in the 800 block of W. Irish Ridge Road around 5:30 p.m. on Monday. On arrival, they located Darryl Minnifield Jr., 30, who was in possession of marijuana when detained. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance, 3rd or subsequent offense and transported to the jail.

At the jail, deputies say, Minnifield assaulted staff and caused damage, resulting in more charges, including assault by inmate with bodily secretions, assault on a person in certain occupations, interference with official acts and criminal mischief.