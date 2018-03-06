× Juvenile driver injured in rural Galena crash on Route 20

GALENA, Illinois — A juvenile was injured in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. Route 20 in a rural part of town.

The crash happened just after 5 p.m. Monday, March 5, according to a statement from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. Headed eastbound on U.S. Route 20 near Illinois Route 84 North, the juvenile lost control and crossed the center lane, hitting an eastbound vehicle.

According to the statement, the juvenile driver was taken from the scene in an ambulance.

The juvenile was charged with operating an uninsured vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.