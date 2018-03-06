Fareway: National Nutrition Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

National Nutrition Month® is an annual campaign through the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics promoting healthy food choices. This year’s theme: “Go Further with Food”. Whether it’s eating breakfast or fueling exercise, making healthful food choices can help you get the most out of your food. “Go Further with Food” also means reducing food waste by

· Cooking at home more

· Meal planning

· Watching portion sizes

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics also listed these 7 objectives for 2018:

1. Include a variety of healthful foods from all of the food groups on a regular basis.

2. Consider the foods you have on hand before buying more at the store.

3. Buy only the amount that can be eaten or frozen within a few days and plan ways to use leftovers later in the week.

4. Be mindful of portion sizes. Eat and drink the amount that’s right for you, as MyPlate encourages us to do.

5. Continue to use good food safety practices.

6. Find activities that you enjoy and be physically active most days of the week.

7. Realize the benefits of healthy eating by consulting with a registered dietitian nutritionist. RDNs can provide sound, easy-to-follow personalized nutrition advice to meet your lifestyle, preferences and health-related needs.