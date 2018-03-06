× Dakota pipeline company explores expanding capacity through Iowa and Illinois

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The company that built the Dakota Access pipeline is gauging the oil industry’s interest in shipping additional crude from the Bakken in western North Dakota to the Gulf Coast.

Energy Transfer Partners is soliciting commitments from the industry to expand the capacity of the pipeline that runs from the Dakotas through Iowa to Illinois, and also the Energy Transfer Crude Oil Pipeline that moves oil from Illinois to Texas.

ETP has said the Dakota Access pipeline has a capacity of 520,000 barrels per day and could be expanded to up to 570,000 barrels daily. The company’s announcement about a potential expansion didn’t specify a capacity figure.

North Dakota Pipeline Authority Director Justin Kringstad tells The Bismarck Tribune the Dakota Access pipeline was 86 percent full at the end of 2017.