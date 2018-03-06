Learn from local experts at Davenport’s first TEDx event today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - A local version of the internationally renowned TED lectures will be held in the Quad Cities for the first time today, featuring 14 local experts from industries ranging from technology, education, and construction.

TEDxDavenport will be at the Figge Art Museum in Davenport from noon to 5 p.m. today. The event is free and open to the public.

The inaugural event's topics include the importance of technology in the construction industry, how alternative education can unlock potential for at-risk students, and sustainable methods for providing access to clean drinking water.