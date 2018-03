Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - A nationally recognized organization is coming to the Quad Cities for the first time.

TEDx will be at the Figgie Art Museum in Davenport at Noon on March 7. The event is based off of the famous Ted-Talks, a live lecture series.

14 local people are expected to speak at the event. Topics include clean water technology, holistic approach to addiction, technology to help the disabled, and more.

The event is expected to run until 5:00 P.M. The event is free and open to the public.