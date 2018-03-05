West Liberty man accidentally shoots himself at Davenport gun show
DAVENPORT, Iowa – A man accidentally shot himself while sitting in a car at a gun show in Davenport on Sunday.
Police were called to the Mississippi Valley Fair Grounds regarding a gunshot victim on March 4 just after 1:30 p.m.
Upon arrival, a 42 year old man from West Liberty Iowa was found with a gunshot wound.
Police say the man was sitting in his car when his personal firearm discharged. The man sustained a serious and potential life-threatening injury.
He was treated on the scene, and transported to Genesis East Hospital for further treatment.
There is no word yet on his condition at this time.