DAVENPORT, Iowa — Two vehicles crashed on Interstate 74, just south of Interstate 80.

Traffic was being diverted around a portion of the right lane near Mile Marker 6 where the vehicles collided. The crash happened around 8 a.m. Monday, March 5th.

Around 8:30 a.m. one of the vehicles involved was being towed from the scene, the other was being towed away.

No word on what caused the crash.