Travel advisories in effect for wintry mix of rain and snow

A mix of rain, sleet, ice pellets, and snow will work across the area today. A few rumbles of thunder are also possible, especially in the morning as a warm front develops over the area.

That warm front will only be a focusing mechanism for precipitation...we won't get any warm air. Instead, temperatures will remain in the 30s all day today.

A Winter Weather Advisory begins at noon today for areas north of US-30 where some travel implications are expected. 1-3 inches of snow is likely for Jackson, Jo Daviess, and Carroll County. In the Quad Cities, some snow will mix in for the afternoon, but accumulations will likely remain on grassy surfaces.

Temperatures will fall to 31 degrees tonight with more snow showers expected with temps in the 30s on Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen